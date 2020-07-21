Dar-ul-Sukoon's Sister Ruth Lewis dies of coronavirus

KARACHI – Sister Ruth Lewis, the in-charge and co-founder of charity organisation Dar-ul-Sukoon, passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to the novel coronavirus.

The philanthropist had been infected with the deadly virus on July 8 while she was tending to COVID-19 patients at Dar-ul-Sukoon.

She worked for the organization for over 50 years after being inspired by the Dutch founder of the charity, Sister Gertrude Lemmens, a private news channels reported. Sister Lewis also received the Pride of Karachi Award for her contributions for the city, especially the vulnerable.

Sindh government spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab paid his respects to the deceased in a tweet, saying that Lewis was the in-charge of the charity organisation’s home for the mentally-challenged and differently-abled children.

Sister Ruth Lewis who had been running Dar ul Sukoon for many years has unfortunately passed away due to #COVID19. Her selfless contributions to our society will always be remembered & cherished #RIPSisterRuth — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) July 21, 2020

“Sister Ruth Lewis who had been running Dar ul Sukoon for many years has unfortunately passed away due to #COVID19. Her selfless contributions to our society will always be remembered & cherished.”