Men also have emotions, they need to be understood: Hira Mani

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sparked conversation around mental health on social media with celebrities also joining in.

Hira Mani took to Instagram to talk about how men’s mental health is often overlooked.

She explained how boys are never encouraged to express themselves or to reveal their sensitive side because all of this would show that they are vulnerable and make them look ‘weak’.

” Mein Hamesh kehti hun emotions mardon mein bhi hotay hein dukh unko bhi hota hai. Kia hai kay woh rottey nahi.( I always say the men also have emotions. They also feel sad. The thing is that they don’t cry to express themselves) ” she said.

“Leken rona unko bhi aasakta hai. Sirf unko samajhna chaye. ( However, that doesn’t mean that they cant. They need to be understood).”

Many other celebs including Yasir Hussain, Mahira Khan, Amina Illyas and Osman Khalid Butt have openly addressed depression and the stigma attached to it.

