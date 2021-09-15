Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in Waziristan operation

07:16 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in Waziristan operation
RAWALPINDI – Seven Pakistan Army troops embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan, said ISPR in a statement.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the firing incident happened when the troops conducted an intelligence-based operation in the area on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, five terrorists were also killed.

ISPR said that the area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorist.

On Tuesday, security forces killed two terrorists in intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan district.

The IBO was conducted on reported presence of terrorists at a hideout.

Security forces recovered weapon and ammunition from the hideout. Search of the area is in process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

