Pakistan registers 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 108 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,198 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,537 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 845,833.
Statistics 6 May 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 5, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,467
Positive Cases: 4198
Positivity % : 9.03%
Deaths : 108
In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,397 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 743,124. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 84,172, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.03 percent.
At least 288,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 312,522 in Punjab 121,728 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 77,065 in Islamabad, 22,900 in Balochistan, 17,583 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,355 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Punjab announces complete lockdown from May 8 05:33 PM | 5 May, 2021
LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown in the province starting from May 8 in order to ...
Moreover, 8,809 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,691 in Sindh, 3,497 in KP, 699 in Islamabad, 494 in Azad Kashmir, 240 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 46,467 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,056,98 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan records highest single-day vaccine ... 11:19 AM | 5 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – More than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest ...
- Indian actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to Covid-19 ...12:41 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Pakistan makes it to Amazon’s approved seller list12:05 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Shafqat Mahmood shoots down rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 ...11:30 AM | 6 May, 2021
- LIVE: PM Imran addressing the ceremony of housing scheme project in ...11:09 AM | 6 May, 2021
- Pakistan registers 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in 24 hours10:33 AM | 6 May, 2021
- Pakistani 'crystal artist' Sara Shakeel featured in British Vogue06:37 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani sizzle in Radhe title track10:07 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Saboor Aly shares a heartwarming video from her Baat Paki celebration02:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021