Pakistan registers 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 108 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,198 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,537 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 845,833.

Statistics 6 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,467

Positive Cases: 4198

Positivity % : 9.03%

Deaths : 108 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 5, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,397 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 743,124. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 84,172, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.03 percent.

At least 288,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 312,522 in Punjab 121,728 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 77,065 in Islamabad, 22,900 in Balochistan, 17,583 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,355 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,809 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,691 in Sindh, 3,497 in KP, 699 in Islamabad, 494 in Azad Kashmir, 240 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,467 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,056,98 since the first case was reported.