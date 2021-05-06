Pakistan registers 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in 24 hours
Web Desk
10:33 AM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 108 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,198 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,537 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 845,833.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,397 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 743,124. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 84,172, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.03 percent.

At least 288,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 312,522 in Punjab 121,728 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 77,065 in Islamabad, 22,900 in Balochistan, 17,583 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,355 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab announces complete lockdown from May 8 05:33 PM | 5 May, 2021

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown in the province starting from May 8 in order to ...

Moreover, 8,809 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,691 in Sindh, 3,497 in KP, 699 in Islamabad, 494 in Azad Kashmir, 240 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,467 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,056,98 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan records highest single-day vaccine ... 11:19 AM | 5 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – More than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest ...

More From This Category
Indian actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to ...
12:41 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan makes it to Amazon’s approved seller ...
12:05 PM | 6 May, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood shoots down rumours about ...
11:30 AM | 6 May, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addressing the ceremony of housing ...
11:09 AM | 6 May, 2021
PML-N’s Moazzam Kallu clinches victory in PP-84 ...
09:27 AM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers ...
11:02 PM | 5 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to Covid-19 complications
12:41 PM | 6 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr