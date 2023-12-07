Reham Khan turns her dream of meeting Quaid-e-Azam into 'reality'

Journalist Reham Khan surprised the public by sharing a photoshopped image featuring her alongside the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The grayscale image, but visually striking, presents a scene that challenges belief due to its apparent depiction of Reham standing with the esteemed historical figure.
In this intriguing portrayal, Reham appears not as her present self but rather as if transported to the era of Pakistan's independence, evoking a sense of time travel. Despite her mature appearance, she gazes at Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is impeccably attired in his distinctive suit, capturing the essence of his unique style.
Khan clarified her intention behind the image, expressing a personal desire to witness historical moments firsthand, combining her roles as a journalist and a history enthusiast. She shared the image on Instagram, stating, "As a journalist & history buff, there are times that you wish you had seen with your own eyes."
Further sharing the same image on the social networking platform 'X,' she posed a question, asking, "What are the moments of history that you want to see with your own eyes?"
Following the query, she encouraged viewers to explore the attached image by using a downward-pointing emoji. Above the shared photograph, Reham provided context, explaining that the specific image of Quaid-e-Azam was taken during the elections of 1945-46 when he engaged with a voter from Punjab.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
