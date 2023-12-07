Search

Reham Khan turns her dream of meeting Quaid-e-Azam into 'reality'

Maheen Khawaja
10:19 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Reham Khan turns her dream of meeting Quaid-e-Azam into 'reality'
Source: Reham Khan (Instagram)

Journalist Reham Khan surprised the public by sharing a photoshopped image featuring her alongside the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The grayscale image, but visually striking, presents a scene that challenges belief due to its apparent depiction of Reham standing with the esteemed historical figure.

In this intriguing portrayal, Reham appears not as her present self but rather as if transported to the era of Pakistan's independence, evoking a sense of time travel. Despite her mature appearance, she gazes at Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is impeccably attired in his distinctive suit, capturing the essence of his unique style.

 Khan clarified her intention behind the image, expressing a personal desire to witness historical moments firsthand, combining her roles as a journalist and a history enthusiast. She shared the image on Instagram, stating, "As a journalist & history buff, there are times that you wish you had seen with your own eyes."

Further sharing the same image on the social networking platform 'X,' she posed a question, asking, "What are the moments of history that you want to see with your own eyes?"

Following the query, she encouraged viewers to explore the attached image by using a downward-pointing emoji. Above the shared photograph, Reham provided context, explaining that the specific image of Quaid-e-Azam was taken during the elections of 1945-46 when he engaged with a voter from Punjab.

