DC South Basketball Championship finalists revealed

Web Desk
11:05 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship 2023

Usman Basketball Club and Arambagh Basketball Club triumphed in their respective semifinals, earning coveted spots in the finals of the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship 2023.

Organized by the Karachi Basketball Association, with the generous support of the Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association, the championship semifinals delivered compelling basketball action at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh, Karachi. 

In the first semifinal, Usman Club edged past Nixor College with a scoreline of 52-49. Ejaz led the charge with an impressive 21 points, backed by Mubariz Ahmed's 19 points and Hamza Khawaja's 9 points. For Nixor College, Zakaria Ali contributed 19 points, Muhammad Hammam added 12 points, and Yash Parwani scored 10 points. 

The second semifinal witnessed Arambagh Club securing victory against Romance Club with a score of 50-42, propelled by their strategic 6-pointers. Muhammad Daniyal Marwat led the scoring for the winning side with 23 points, supported by Hasan Ali with 15 points and Haris Shahid with 9 points. Moaz Zuberi was the top scorer for Romance Club with 13 points, while Ali Ahsan and Ali Akbar both contributed 9 points each. 

The semifinal matches were officiated by referees Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif, with Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, and Rajkumar Lakhwani serving as technical officials. SP President South Zone Munir Arsani graced the event as the chief guest, extending his support to the players. 

The presence of distinguished figures, including Chairman Karachi Traders Alliance Kaleem Shah, Asif Gulfam, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Trader Leader Kashif Selat, Dilshad Bukhari, Noor Agha, Muhammad Yaqub, SHO Arambagh Abdul Rasool Bhagio, and others added prestige to the occasion. The final showdown promises to be a riveting battle as both Usman Club and Arambagh Club vie for the championship title.

