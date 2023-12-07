DC South Basketball Championship finalists revealed

Usman Basketball Club and Arambagh Basketball Club triumphed in their respective semifinals, earning coveted spots in the finals of the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship 2023.
Organized by the Karachi Basketball Association, with the generous support of the Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association, the championship semifinals delivered compelling basketball action at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh, Karachi.
In the first semifinal, Usman Club edged past Nixor College with a scoreline of 52-49. Ejaz led the charge with an impressive 21 points, backed by Mubariz Ahmed's 19 points and Hamza Khawaja's 9 points. For Nixor College, Zakaria Ali contributed 19 points, Muhammad Hammam added 12 points, and Yash Parwani scored 10 points.
The second semifinal witnessed Arambagh Club securing victory against Romance Club with a score of 50-42, propelled by their strategic 6-pointers. Muhammad Daniyal Marwat led the scoring for the winning side with 23 points, supported by Hasan Ali with 15 points and Haris Shahid with 9 points. Moaz Zuberi was the top scorer for Romance Club with 13 points, while Ali Ahsan and Ali Akbar both contributed 9 points each.
The semifinal matches were officiated by referees Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif, with Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, and Rajkumar Lakhwani serving as technical officials. SP President South Zone Munir Arsani graced the event as the chief guest, extending his support to the players.
The presence of distinguished figures, including Chairman Karachi Traders Alliance Kaleem Shah, Asif Gulfam, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Trader Leader Kashif Selat, Dilshad Bukhari, Noor Agha, Muhammad Yaqub, SHO Arambagh Abdul Rasool Bhagio, and others added prestige to the occasion. The final showdown promises to be a riveting battle as both Usman Club and Arambagh Club vie for the championship title.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
