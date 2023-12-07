Israeli soldier of Indian origin killed in Gaza fighting

A 34-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier was killed during fighting in Gaza Strip earlier this week, according to the community members.
According to reports, Master Sgt. (res.) Gil Daniels from Ashdod was killed on Tuesday in Gaza and his funeral was held at the military cemetery in his hometown on Wednesday.
The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Gil was among two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel has lost many soldiers in this vicious and cruel war, the best of its sons and daughters who stood up to fight for the honour of the entire nation of Israel. Today, we mourn the death of another IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldier Master Sgt. (Res.) Gil Daniels (34), son of Yoel and Mazal," the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre said.
"Gil went to the reserves on October 10 soon after the war started. May his memory be blessed," it said.
Gil did his Masters at the School of Pharmacy at Hebrew University. "He was a genius with a great personality. Just got engaged a month ago. Such a loss!" his friend Tirza Lavi said.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.