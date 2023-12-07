Search

Israeli soldier of Indian origin killed in Gaza fighting

11:47 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Israeli soldier of Indian origin killed in Gaza fighting
A 34-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier was killed during fighting in Gaza Strip earlier this week, according to the community members. 

According to reports, Master Sgt. (res.) Gil Daniels from Ashdod was killed on Tuesday in Gaza and his funeral was held at the military cemetery in his hometown on Wednesday.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Gil was among two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel has lost many soldiers in this vicious and cruel war, the best of its sons and daughters who stood up to fight for the honour of the entire nation of Israel. Today, we mourn the death of another IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldier Master Sgt. (Res.) Gil Daniels (34), son of Yoel and Mazal," the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre said.

"Gil went to the reserves on October 10 soon after the war started. May his memory be blessed," it said.

Gil did his Masters at the School of Pharmacy at Hebrew University. "He was a genius with a great personality. Just got engaged a month ago. Such a loss!" his friend Tirza Lavi said.

