US-funded police training centre inaugurated in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated a police training centre to increase training capacity of personnel.
US Ambassador Donald Blome joined Inspector General Akhtar Hayat and KP police officers in the inauguration ceremony of the recently completed $17.2 million Joint Police Training Center in Nowshera.
The inauguration marks the end of the 12-year project funded by the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the embassy said in a statement, adding: “The center is the largest construction project ever completed by INL in Pakistan”.
Implemented by the UN Development Program (UNDP), the completion of this project has enabled the training center to increase its training capacity to 1,700 personnel at one time.
The project constructed 75 buildings, including academic buildings, a health unit, men’s and women’s hostels, and a multi-purpose hall.
Ambassador Blome and Inspector General of KP Police Hayat also signed an agreement to deliver $3 million in life-saving armored vehicles, bulletproof vests, and helmets to the KP Police.
At the event, Ambassador Blome stated, “This investment will have a lasting positive impact. The strengthening of law enforcement presence and the writ of government in remote and under-governed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lead to increased security and prosperity.”
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
