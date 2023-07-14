US-funded police training centre inaugurated in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated a police training centre to increase training capacity of personnel.

US Ambassador Donald Blome joined Inspector General Akhtar Hayat and KP police officers in the inauguration ceremony of the recently completed $17.2 million Joint Police Training Center in Nowshera.

The inauguration marks the end of the 12-year project funded by the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the embassy said in a statement, adding: “The center is the largest construction project ever completed by INL in Pakistan”.

Implemented by the UN Development Program (UNDP), the completion of this project has enabled the training center to increase its training capacity to 1,700 personnel at one time.

The project constructed 75 buildings, including academic buildings, a health unit, men’s and women’s hostels, and a multi-purpose hall.

Ambassador Blome and Inspector General of KP Police Hayat also signed an agreement to deliver $3 million in life-saving armored vehicles, bulletproof vests, and helmets to the KP Police.

At the event, Ambassador Blome stated, “This investment will have a lasting positive impact. The strengthening of law enforcement presence and the writ of government in remote and under-governed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lead to increased security and prosperity.”