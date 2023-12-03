Polio cripples another life in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A nine-month-old infant in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been diagnosed with poliovirus, marking the sixth case in Pakistan this year.
This diagnosis has dealt a blow to the government’s extensive efforts in eradicating polio, especially in KP, where the number of cases has risen this year, the latest case adding up to four.
Commenting on this new case in KP, Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan stated, “A nine-month-old from Orakzai district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been affected by poliovirus. This is the fourth case in KP and the sixth in Pakistan. Previously, three cases were reported in Bannu and two in Karachi,” he said.
Genetically, according to the minister, this case is closely linked (99.7%) with an environmental sample collected on September 26, 2023, from Lahore’s Multan Road, part of the 2023 imported cluster. This marks the first case from Orakzai district in nearly 12 years.
Meanwhile, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in 20 environmental (sewage) samples gathered in November 2023.
These positive environmental samples were found in various areas including Peshawar, three in Karachi East, two each in Quetta, Chaman, and Karachi Keamari, and one each in Pishin, Karachi Central, Karachi South, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Bannu, and Kohat.
These new findings bring the total count of positive environmental (sewage) samples in Pakistan for 2023 to 84.
Health authorities in Islamabad expressed concern over the performance of polio eradication authorities following the spread of the virus, suggesting a revision of the eradication strategy due to shortcomings in the current approach by program officials.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
