Two-State Solution: Spain to officially recognize Palestine with East Jerusalem as its Capital

Ireland, Norway to also join 143 nations in recognizing Palestine as separate state

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 28 May, 2024
MADRID – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that his Cabinet would formally recognize a Palestinian state during its meeting today.

Ireland and Norway were also set to announce their recognition of Palestine today as Israel continues bombardment on Palestinians in Rafah. As many countries recognized Palestine, major Western powers continue to wait.

PM Sánchez termed the decision as historic, emphasizing its goal of advancing peace between Israelis and Palestinians. He further sought support for recognition and a ceasefire in Gaza through visits to European and Middle Eastern countries.

Ties between the European Union and Tel Aviv deteriorated on the eve of these announcements, with Madrid urging the EU to take action against Jewish forces.

Norway also aligned itself with the bloc by issuing diplomatic papers to the Palestinian government prior to officially recognizing Palestine.

Israel earlier called back its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway with immediate effect. 

Major breakthrough as Norway, Ireland and Spain decide to recognise Palestinian state

