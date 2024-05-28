Two-State Solution: Spain to officially recognize Palestine with East Jerusalem as its Capital

Ireland, Norway to also join 143 nations in recognizing Palestine as separate state
MADRID – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that his Cabinet would formally recognize a Palestinian state during its meeting today.
Ireland and Norway were also set to announce their recognition of Palestine today as Israel continues bombardment on Palestinians in Rafah. As many countries recognized Palestine, major Western powers continue to wait.
PM Sánchez termed the decision as historic, emphasizing its goal of advancing peace between Israelis and Palestinians. He further sought support for recognition and a ceasefire in Gaza through visits to European and Middle Eastern countries.
Ties between the European Union and Tel Aviv deteriorated on the eve of these announcements, with Madrid urging the EU to take action against Jewish forces.
Norway also aligned itself with the bloc by issuing diplomatic papers to the Palestinian government prior to officially recognizing Palestine.
Israel earlier called back its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway with immediate effect.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.