NDMA forecasts rains in upper parts of Pakistan from today

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert, forecasting rains accompanied by dust, wind, and thunderstorms in the upper regions of the Pakistan from today (May 28) to Saturday (June 1).

The authority has advised all concerned institutions to exercise caution during this period. It highlighted the risk of landslides and mudslides that could disrupt roads and traffic systems in upland areas.

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from 28th May (evening/night) to 01st June with occasional gaps, said a forecast issued by the Met Office a day earlier.

It also issued same forecast for cities of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain in these regions may also cause flooding in local rivers and nullahs, prompting the NDMA to instruct relevant departments to remain vigilant.

Local emergency departments have been directed to keep personnel and machinery on standby to handle any potential floods or landslides.

The district administration has been tasked with evacuating residents from slums and relocating them to safer areas to prevent casualties and property damage.

There is also concern over the potential damage to standing crops, electricity poles, and other structures due to strong winds. The NDMA has advised the public to avoid taking shelter in weak structures during the rain and to be cautious of the increased risk of lightning strikes during thunderstorms.

The NDMA's alert is aimed at mitigating risks and ensure the safety of residents and travelers in the affected regions.