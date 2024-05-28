Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, windstorm to lash capital today

Sigh of relief for people as Met Office forecasts rain amid sweltering weather
RAWALPINDI – Met Office has shared prediction of light showers in the capital city Islamabad and suburbs, with a possibility of windstorm in isolated places.
On Tuesday, it will remain mainly hot and dry weather during the day, but gusty winds along with windstorm and light rain are likely in twin cities. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.
During the day, the temperature in capital hovers around 24 and 41 degrees Celcius.
The air quality in federal capital was recorded around 55 which is moderate.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Met Office forecasted drop in severe heatwave conditions due to expected rainfall in the upper parts of the country from May 28 to June 1.
This weather system is likely to bring dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated rain to areas such as Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali from May 28 to June 1, with intermittent breaks.
In Balochistan, dust storms and thunderstorms are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan from the night of May 27 to May 29.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to experience dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated rain, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms from the evening and night of May 28 to June 1.
PMD also shared prediction of dust storms and gusty winds in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on May 28 and 29.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
