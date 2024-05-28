Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, windstorm to lash capital today

RAWALPINDI – Met Office has shared prediction of light showers in the capital city Islamabad and suburbs, with a possibility of windstorm in isolated places.

On Tuesday, it will remain mainly hot and dry weather during the day, but gusty winds along with windstorm and light rain are likely in twin cities. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.

Islamabad Temperature Today

During the day, the temperature in capital hovers around 24 and 41 degrees Celcius.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in federal capital was recorded around 55 which is moderate.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Met Office forecasted drop in severe heatwave conditions due to expected rainfall in the upper parts of the country from May 28 to June 1.

This weather system is likely to bring dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated rain to areas such as Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali from May 28 to June 1, with intermittent breaks.

In Balochistan, dust storms and thunderstorms are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan from the night of May 27 to May 29.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to experience dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated rain, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms from the evening and night of May 28 to June 1.

PMD also shared prediction of dust storms and gusty winds in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on May 28 and 29.



