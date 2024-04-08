When is Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan?

Ramadan 2024 is winding down in Pakistan and parts of the world with Eidul Fitr just around the corner. The anticipation for one of two major Islamic festivals is building and all eyes are on moon sighting committee for the Eid announcement.
Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet on Tuesday to sight the Shawwal crescent.
The sighting of the moon will determine the final date of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan. As per the astronomical prediction, there are chances of the moon to sight on April 9 and Eid is expected to be on Wednesday, April 10.
A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been scheduled for Tuesday (April 9) in Islamabad to see the moon. Other zonal and district committees will also meet on Tuesday evening to receive testimonies about the moon sighting.
The government of Pakistan announced public holidays for Eidul Fitr from April 10 to 12 for offices operating five days a week and from April 10 to 13 for those working six days a week.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
