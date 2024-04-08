When is Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan?

Ramadan 2024 is winding down in Pakistan and parts of the world with Eidul Fitr just around the corner. The anticipation for one of two major Islamic festivals is building and all eyes are on moon sighting committee for the Eid announcement.

Eid 2024 date in Pakistan

Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet on Tuesday to sight the Shawwal crescent.

The sighting of the moon will determine the final date of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan. As per the astronomical prediction, there are chances of the moon to sight on April 9 and Eid is expected to be on Wednesday, April 10.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been scheduled for Tuesday (April 9) in Islamabad to see the moon. Other zonal and district committees will also meet on Tuesday evening to receive testimonies about the moon sighting.

Eid Holidays 2024

The government of Pakistan announced public holidays for Eidul Fitr from April 10 to 12 for offices operating five days a week and from April 10 to 13 for those working six days a week.



