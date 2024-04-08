Will Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia fall on Wednesday?

Eidul-Fitr was expected to be on April 9, or 10 in Saudi Arabia, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

As all eyes are on moon sighting, a meeting is slated to be held tonight to search for crescent moon. Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on citizens to observe the Shawwal moon on April 8 and provide their testimonies.

The court encourages faithful to participate in the moon sighting today on Monday and to testify if they see the crescent moon.

People are also encouraged to join moon sighting committees set up in different areas to assist with the process.

'Slim chances of Eidul-Fitr moon sighting today'

As people in Arab nation will be looking for Shawwal crescent, astronomers are skeptical about the possibility of spotting the moon, suggesting that April 9 could mark the 30th day of Ramadan.

As per the latest predictions, April 10 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

Kingdom has already announced paid holidays for public and private sector workers for six days, starting on Monday, April 8, and ending on Saturday, April 13, in observance of major Islamic festival.

Meanwhile, UAE moon-sighting committee has also invited Muslims in country to witness the crescent of Shawwal today on Monday.