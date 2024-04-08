Will Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia fall on Wednesday?

Eidul-Fitr was expected to be on April 9, or 10 in Saudi Arabia, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.
As all eyes are on moon sighting, a meeting is slated to be held tonight to search for crescent moon. Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on citizens to observe the Shawwal moon on April 8 and provide their testimonies.
The court encourages faithful to participate in the moon sighting today on Monday and to testify if they see the crescent moon.
People are also encouraged to join moon sighting committees set up in different areas to assist with the process.
'Slim chances of Eidul-Fitr moon sighting today'
As people in Arab nation will be looking for Shawwal crescent, astronomers are skeptical about the possibility of spotting the moon, suggesting that April 9 could mark the 30th day of Ramadan.
As per the latest predictions, April 10 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.
Kingdom has already announced paid holidays for public and private sector workers for six days, starting on Monday, April 8, and ending on Saturday, April 13, in observance of major Islamic festival.
Meanwhile, UAE moon-sighting committee has also invited Muslims in country to witness the crescent of Shawwal today on Monday.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
