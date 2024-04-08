Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
RamadanViralWorld

Will Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia fall on Wednesday?

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 8 Apr, 2024
eid ul fitr 2024
Source: File Photo

Eidul-Fitr was expected to be on April 9, or 10 in Saudi Arabia, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. 

As all eyes are on moon sighting, a meeting is slated to be held tonight to search for crescent moon. Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on citizens to observe the Shawwal moon on April 8 and provide their testimonies. 

The court encourages faithful to participate in the moon sighting today on Monday and to testify if they see the crescent moon.

People are also encouraged to join moon sighting committees set up in different areas to assist with the process.

'Slim chances of Eidul-Fitr moon sighting today'

As people in Arab nation will be looking for Shawwal crescent, astronomers are skeptical about the possibility of spotting the moon, suggesting that April 9 could mark the 30th day of Ramadan.

As per the latest predictions, April 10 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

Kingdom has already announced paid holidays for public and private sector workers for six days, starting on Monday, April 8, and ending on Saturday, April 13, in observance of major Islamic festival.

Meanwhile, UAE moon-sighting committee has also invited Muslims in country to witness the crescent of Shawwal today on Monday.

When is Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

World’s first Dragon Ball theme park set to open in Saudi Arabia

06:09 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 

12:11 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Solar eclipse 2024: Check time, duration, and where to watch online

10:04 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Will Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia fall on Wednesday?

09:51 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Total solar eclipse 2024: How long will it stay and who can see it?

08:25 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Britain's Russell Cook becomes 1st man to run entire length of Africa

Most viewed

10:24 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

'Ishq Murshid' actor Dur-e-Fishan’s Umrah journey in Ramadan wins ...

10:10 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Fact-Check: Viral photo shows little Pakistani girl sitting beside ...

10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title ...

09:03 AM | 7 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits Masjid-e-Nabavi, prays for peace and prosperity of ...

12:38 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia Eid Moon sighting 2024: KSA calls on people to sight ...

09:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New York, New Jersey

Advertisement

Latest

07:49 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs4.92 per unit for April 2024

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pak Rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: