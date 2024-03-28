Pakistan likely to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024 on this date

ISLAMABAD – Eid ul Fitr is annual religious festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. This year Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on April 10, 2024.

The first two Ashras of Holy Month are about to end and people are curious to know the date of Eid ul Fitr 2024.

Eid ul Fitr 2024 Date in Pakistan

A report shared by a Pakistani news channel quoting Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Khabir Azad claimed that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to be celebrated on April 10, 2024 Wednesday.

Ruet committee chairman said scientific observations indicate sighting of Shawwal crescent moon on 29th of Ramadan this year. He suggested possibility of utilizing scientific observations and forecasts to aid in sighting the Eidul Fitr moon.

Azad stressed that the final decision about Eidul Fitr moon would be based on Islamic principles and testimonies, and will be announced akin to previous years.

This year, people in South Asian nation are expected to observe 29-day Ramadan as the there are chances of crescent moon sighting on April 9.

Ramadan started on March 12 after the sighting of Ramadan crescent. The announcement followed a meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for moon sighting in Peshawar.

