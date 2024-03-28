Pakistan likely to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024 on this date

ISLAMABAD – Eid ul Fitr is annual religious festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. This year Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on April 10, 2024.
The first two Ashras of Holy Month are about to end and people are curious to know the date of Eid ul Fitr 2024.
A report shared by a Pakistani news channel quoting Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Khabir Azad claimed that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to be celebrated on April 10, 2024 Wednesday.
Ruet committee chairman said scientific observations indicate sighting of Shawwal crescent moon on 29th of Ramadan this year. He suggested possibility of utilizing scientific observations and forecasts to aid in sighting the Eidul Fitr moon.
Azad stressed that the final decision about Eidul Fitr moon would be based on Islamic principles and testimonies, and will be announced akin to previous years.
This year, people in South Asian nation are expected to observe 29-day Ramadan as the there are chances of crescent moon sighting on April 9.
Ramadan started on March 12 after the sighting of Ramadan crescent. The announcement followed a meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for moon sighting in Peshawar.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
