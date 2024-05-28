Ghee prices in Pakistan see another dip; check latest rates

Search

Pakistan

12:29 PM | 28 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Utility Stores Corporation has announced another reduction in ghee price with effect from Tuesday, May 28.

The new subsidized price for ghee will be Rs375 per kilogram after a decrease of Rs18, while the non-subsidized ghee will be priced at Rs445 per kilogram.

Families registered under the Benazir Income Support Program will now receive ghee at Rs375 per kilogram, whereas regular consumers will purchase it at Rs445 per kilogram.

Last month, the Utility Stores Corporation had increased the subsidized ghee price by Rs58 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, poultry rates have registered an increase in Lahore and other cities of Pakistan after it saw a decline in previous days.

The price of per kilogramme chicken meat has been fixed at Rs423 in Lahore and other cities by the government while rate of per dozen eggs stands at Rs237.

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

