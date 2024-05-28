Ghee prices in Pakistan see another dip; check latest rates

ISLAMABAD – The Utility Stores Corporation has announced another reduction in ghee price with effect from Tuesday, May 28.

The new subsidized price for ghee will be Rs375 per kilogram after a decrease of Rs18, while the non-subsidized ghee will be priced at Rs445 per kilogram.

Families registered under the Benazir Income Support Program will now receive ghee at Rs375 per kilogram, whereas regular consumers will purchase it at Rs445 per kilogram.

Last month, the Utility Stores Corporation had increased the subsidized ghee price by Rs58 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, poultry rates have registered an increase in Lahore and other cities of Pakistan after it saw a decline in previous days.

The price of per kilogramme chicken meat has been fixed at Rs423 in Lahore and other cities by the government while rate of per dozen eggs stands at Rs237.