PM Imran wishes nation as Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

LAHORE – Shab-e-Barat, the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, considered as the night of fortune, repentance and divine blessings for the Muslims will be observed tonight.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended wishes to the national on the holy eve of Shab-e-Barat.

“Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to the nation & the Muslim Ummah. May Allah Almighty have mercy on us and bring us peace and prosperity. Ameen!” he wrote on Twitter.

Shab-e-Barat takes place from dusk today until Satuday dawn. The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.

Shab-e-Barat, a great advantage of Muslims is known as Laylat-ul- Bara’ah or Laylat-un- Nisfe min Sha’ban in the Arab world.

Special Nawafil, recitation of the Holy Quran and various other religious rituals are performed by believers to seek blessings of Almighty Allah and forgiveness for their sins.

Tonight, religious events will be held at mosques where Islamic scholars will highlight the true teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Some people also fast on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night prayers, while others hand out food to needy ones.

The believers will make special prayers for the unity, prosperity, and security of the country and the entire Muslim Ummah.