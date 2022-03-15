PM Imran greets Ummah as UN designates March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Web Desk
09:11 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PM Imran greets Ummah as UN designates March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Source: @imrankhan.pti (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Muslim world after United Nations adopted a landmark resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC, designating 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier said the UN has finally recognised the grave challenge confronting the world of Islamophobia, respect for religious symbols, and practices and of curtailing systematic hate speech and discrimination against Muslims.

Congratulated the Muslim world, Khan said our voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia has been heard. He also mentioned to ensure implementation of this landmark resolution.

Earlier, Imran Khan called for global efforts to counter the rising tide of Islamophobia while addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly session in New York through video link.

He asked the UN Secretary-General to convene a global dialogue on countering the rise of Islamophobia to save the world from another kind of terrorism in the name of the rising phenomenon.

PM Imran interacts with foreign envoys to discuss ... 02:16 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called on the envoys of Muslim countries and discussed the concept ...

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to appoint a special representative on combatting Islamophobia as part of the country's anti-racism strategy, five years after a deadly mosque shooting in Quebec.

The grave issue was also supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said insulting Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) does not count as freedom of expression and is violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.

Russian President Putin says disrespecting ... 02:11 PM | 24 Dec, 2021

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammed PBUH is not ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s top military brass says India's ...
08:05 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PCB to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to raise ...
06:49 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PM Imran thanks PDM leaders for no-trust motion, ...
05:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
At least four FC troops martyred, 10 injured in ...
05:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
India ‘reviews’ procedures after firing ...
04:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Nisar Khuhro’s victory on Vawda's Senate seat ...
04:07 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr