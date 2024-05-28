National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Last date to Apply for Job is 12 June, 2024.
Central Directorate of National Savings is looking for candidates to fill the position of Assistant National Saving Officer. it would be a good opportunity for those seeking to join National Saving that works under umbrella of the central bank.
CDNS is also looking for Stenotypist, Library Assistant, and Junior National Savings Officer.
|Sr. No.
|Name of Post
|PAY SCALE
|MAX AGE LIMIT
|EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
|NO. OF POSTS
|DOMICILE
|1
|Assistant National Savings Officer
|BPS-14
|25 + 5 years
|(i) Second Class Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Statistics, Commerce, BBA, CA Inter, CMA Inter, or B.Com. (ii) 03 years experience in Banking, Insurance, or Financial Institution. (iii) Must be computer literate.
|89
|Merit 7, Punjab General 42, Punjab Minority 01, Punjab Disable 01, Sindh Rural General 08, Sindh Rural Women 01, Sindh Rural Minority 01, Sindh Urban General 06, Sindh Urban Minority 01, KPK General 09, KPK Minority 01, Balochistan General 05, KPK’s new District’s/ Ex-FATA General 03, GB General 01, AJK General 01
|2
|Stenotypist
|BPS-14
|25 + 5 years
|(i) Intermediate (ii) Minimum speed of 40 w.p.m. in Shorthand / 80 w.p.m. in Typing. (iii) Must be computer literate.
|32
|Merit 2, Punjab General 15, Punjab Minority 01, Sindh Rural General 03, Sindh Rural Minority 01, Sindh Urban General 02, KPK General 03, KPK Minority 01, Balochistan General 02, Balochistan Women 01, KPK’s new District’s/ Ex-FATA General 01, AJK General 01
|3
|Library Assistant
|BPS-12
|25 + 5 years
|2nd Class Bachelor's Degree with Certificate in Library Science from a recognized Institute. Must be computer literate.
|01
|Sindh Rural General 01
|4
|Junior National Savings Officer
|BPS-11
|25 + 5 years
|2nd Class Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Statistics, Commerce, BBA, CA Inter, CMA Inter, or B.Com. Must be computer literate.
|324
|Merit 24, Punjab General 154, Punjab Minority 08, Sindh Rural General 33, Sindh Rural Women 03, The Sindh Rural Disable 01, Sindh Urban General 23, Sindh Urban Minority 02, KPK General 31, KPK Women 05, Balochistan General 17, The Balochistan Minority 02, Balochistan Disable 01, KPK’s new District’s/ Ex-FATA General 04, Ex-FATA Women 03, The Ex- FATA Minority 02, Ex-FATA Disable 01, GB General 02, GB Minority 0, AJK General 05, AJK Minority 01
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.