Pakistan

National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Last date to Apply for Job is 12 June, 2024.

28 May, 2024
National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Central Directorate of National Savings is looking for candidates to fill the position of Assistant National Saving Officer. it would be a good opportunity for those seeking to join National Saving that works under umbrella of the central bank.

CDNS is also looking for Stenotypist, Library Assistant, and Junior National Savings Officer.

National Saving Jobs 2024

Sr. No. Name of Post PAY SCALE MAX AGE LIMIT EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION NO. OF POSTS DOMICILE
1 Assistant National Savings Officer BPS-14 25 + 5 years (i) Second Class Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Statistics, Commerce, BBA, CA Inter, CMA Inter, or B.Com. (ii) 03 years experience in Banking, Insurance, or Financial Institution. (iii) Must be computer literate. 89 Merit 7, Punjab General 42, Punjab Minority 01, Punjab Disable 01, Sindh Rural General 08, Sindh Rural Women 01, Sindh Rural Minority 01, Sindh Urban General 06, Sindh Urban Minority 01, KPK General 09, KPK Minority 01, Balochistan General 05, KPK’s new District’s/ Ex-FATA General 03, GB General 01, AJK General 01
2 Stenotypist BPS-14 25 + 5 years (i) Intermediate (ii) Minimum speed of 40 w.p.m. in Shorthand / 80 w.p.m. in Typing. (iii) Must be computer literate. 32 Merit 2, Punjab General 15, Punjab Minority 01, Sindh Rural General 03, Sindh Rural Minority 01, Sindh Urban General 02, KPK General 03, KPK Minority 01, Balochistan General 02, Balochistan Women 01, KPK’s new District’s/ Ex-FATA General 01, AJK General 01
3 Library Assistant BPS-12 25 + 5 years 2nd Class Bachelor's Degree with Certificate in Library Science from a recognized Institute. Must be computer literate. 01 Sindh Rural General 01
4 Junior National Savings Officer BPS-11 25 + 5 years 2nd Class Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Statistics, Commerce, BBA, CA Inter, CMA Inter, or B.Com. Must be computer literate. 324 Merit 24, Punjab General 154, Punjab Minority 08, Sindh Rural General 33, Sindh Rural Women 03, The Sindh Rural Disable 01, Sindh Urban General 23, Sindh Urban Minority 02, KPK General 31, KPK Women 05, Balochistan General 17, The Balochistan Minority 02, Balochistan Disable 01, KPK’s new District’s/ Ex-FATA General 04, Ex-FATA Women 03, The Ex- FATA Minority 02, Ex-FATA Disable 01, GB General 02, GB Minority 0, AJK General 05, AJK Minority 01

Apply Online

  • To apply, visit cdns.jobs.gov.pk and register as a job seeker.
  • Print and sign the application form.
  • Send the signed copy to Central Directorate of National Savings, 23-N, Civic Center, Savings House, G-6 Markaz Islamabad.
  • No fee is required for the application.

Sindh Police announce jobs to hire Assistant Sub-Inspectors

Pakistan

28 May, 2024

Ghee prices in Pakistan see another dip; check latest rates

28 May, 2024

National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

28 May, 2024

China supports probe into Bisham attack as Pakistan seeks handover of ...

28 May, 2024

Woman raped by staff member at Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore

28 May, 2024

Dr. Affan Qaiser lands in hot water over watermelon injection claims

28 May, 2024

Markets remain open in Pakistan today despite public holiday on ...

Pakistan

27 May, 2024

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

27 May, 2024

Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

25 May, 2024

Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan arrested in Greece

26 May, 2024

Pakistan's acting legend Talat Hussain passes away at 83

25 May, 2024

Former TV host Zainab Jamil injured after attempt on life in DHA ...

25 May, 2024

Pakistan gets consular access to Mona Khan, anchor and athlete ...

