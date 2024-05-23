Prisoner gang-raped by fellow inmates in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI – A prisoner at the Adiala Jail, a prominent prison in garrison city of Rawalpindi, by fellow inmates, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said a case has been registered with the Saddar police station on a complaint lodged by the alleged victim.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, told police that he was sexually abused on May 18 night when two prisoners raped him.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter while the victim would also undergo the medical examination.

Adialal Jail has housed several notable prisoners in the past and currently PTI founder Imran Khan, his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others are detained in the prison.