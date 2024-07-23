KP government approves 25pc increase in salaries

In a major relief for people in times of unprecedented crises, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has approved 25 percent increase in salaries from July 1, 2024.

This decision aligns with the recent salary adjustments made by the federal government and other provinces.

The 25 percent salary raise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be implemented through an ad-hoc relief allowance. The provincial finance department has issued a notification confirming that the KPK cabinet approved the increase via a circulation summary. This move is part of a broader effort to address financial needs and maintain parity with other government salary structures.

Under the new scheme, government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Grade-1 to Grade-16 will see their basic salaries rise by 25%. Meanwhile, officers in Grades 17 to 22 will receive a 20% salary increase. This adjustment follows an initial 10% salary increase announced in the budget. To align with the federal and provincial salary adjustments, the raise was later enhanced to 25%.

The KPK provincial assembly will seek an amendment to the Finance Bill 2024 to formalize this salary increase. This step is crucial for officially integrating the new salary structure into the existing financial framework.

This salary increase underscores the KPK government’s commitment to enhancing employee welfare and ensuring alignment with national compensation trends.

