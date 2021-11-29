Samsung launches Blessed Friday deals in Pakistan
Huge discounts of up to 6% on several products
LAHORE - Samsung Electronics announced the launch of Blessed Friday offers in the region, which will run until December 2.
The company revealed huge offers and discounts of up to 6% on several products, while stocks last. Samsung will be offering up to 5% discount on washing machines and air conditioners. Interested buyers can also benefit from discounts on smartphones that are up to 6%.
Smartphones:
· On the purchase of a Galaxy A72, you can get Rs. 12,000 off on screen repair.
· On the purchase of the Galaxy S21, you can get upto Rs. 19,000 on screen repair.
· You can save up to Rs. 8,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy A22 or the Galaxy A03s.
· On the purchase of the Galaxy A52s, you can save up to Rs. 15,000 on screen repair.
· On the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip3, you can save up to Rs. 45,000 on screen repair and also get a 25W Adapter and Ring Cover for free!
Washing Machines:
· On the purchase of WA90T5260BYURT Top loading Washer with DIT, Wobble Technology, Magic Dispenser, you can get a discount of Rs. 4,509.
· On the purchase of WA11T5260BYURT, Top loading Washer with DIT & Wobble Technology, 11 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 5,000.
· On the purchase of WA13T5260BVURT, Top loading Washer with DIT & Wobble Technology, 13 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 5,500.
· On the purchase of WW70J3283 Washer with Diamond Drum, 7.0 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 5,500.
· On the purchase of WW80J5413 Washer with Ecobubble, 8.0 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 6,500.
· On the purchase of WA16J6750SP/SG Activ Dual Wash with Inverter Technology, 16.0 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 7,000.
Air Conditioners:
· On the purchase of WindFree™ AR9500T Wall-mount AC with WindFree™ you can get a discount of Rs. 12,001.
· With a purchase of AR9500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, you can get a discount of Rs. 6,500, Rs. 9,001 and Rs. 11,001 on its variants.
