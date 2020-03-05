Huawei Y7p with 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras goes on pre-order in Pakistan: Price specification
Y7p is priced at Rs28,900 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. It has been made available in two colour options – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black
LAHORE - Huawei, the global frontrunner of innovative technology is poised to introduce HUAWEI Y7p in Pakistan. Boasting a 48MP Triple AI Camera and enriched with power-packed features, the smartphone goes on pre-orders beginning Friday, 06 March to Thursday, 12 March 2020. To unveil the smartphone and present Huawei’s strategy for Pakistan, an insightful media roundtable was held where HUAWEI Y7p’s remarkable capabilities were demonstrated.
HUAWEI Y7p is the first smartphone based on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to be launched in Pakistan, promising great functionality and features. This New Age device will surely be a game-changing mid-range smartphone, given the bestselling streak of HUAWEI Y Series in the country. During the pre-order phase, people can get valuable gifts such as free Bluetooth Headphones, a 50GB Huawei Cloud gift card, 12GB free Zong data, and a three-month warranty extension.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan stated: “Today marks an important milestone as we launch HUAWEI Y7p in Pakistan. With this launch, we are poised to change the game and embark on the new age of technology. Besides the spectacular 48MP AI Triple camera, this smartphone has segment-leading features that will be a hit amongst our consumers. The smartphone also has HUAWEI AppGallery that is the Top 3 app marketplaces around the world with more than 400 million ‘Monthly Active Users’ (MAU).”
The event was also attended by representatives from JazzCash and Daraz.pk who appreciated Huawei for its continued technological innovations and spoke about their collaboration with HUAWEI AppGallery.
HUAWEI Y7p comes with a 48MP Triple AI camera with an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens, capable of capturing the most vivid images with high-resolution. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera in this phone supports a 120-degree field of view for landscape shots or videos. It has a separate 2MP camera to realistically capture depth in pictures, portraits, and videos. The large 1/2-inch sensor and Night-Mode allows clarity and details even in the dark, while it also stabilizes handheld, long-exposure shots.
It runs on EMUI 9.1 and an integrated Octa-Core Processor Kirin 710F which enables multitasking and high productivity. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, expandable to 512GB with a microSD card. Moreover, this aesthetically designed device has a spectacular ‘Punch FullView Display’ measuring 6.39 inches HD+ resolution of 1560x720 delivering unmatched video and gaming entertainment.
The HUAWEI AppGallery – the world’s top 3 app marketplace comes pre-installed on the device featuring top global and local apps and a wide range of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Moreover, this device also features system-level optimizations, such as EROFS along with a Full Scene Acceleration technology for better app experiences. It runs on a long-lasting 4000mAh battery with AI power-saving, on-the-go and carries a price tag of PKR 28,999
