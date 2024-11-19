Maryam Nawaz launches Pakistan’s first CM Dialysis Program card

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Maryam Nawaz Launches Pakistan's First Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card, a landmark initiative to improve healthcare for kidney patients in Pakistan.

Updates on health programs and projects were reviewed in a meeting chaired by the chief minister. As part of this program, funding for dialysis treatment has been increased to PKR 1 million per patient. PKR 850,000 is allocated for dialysis procedures and PKR 150,000 for essential diagnostic tests.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the provision of free medicines and tests for all dialysis patients. She emphasized the need for strict compliance with safety protocols at dialysis centers and tasked the Punjab Healthcare Commission with ensuring these standards.

The meeting also approved the establishment of additional dialysis units across Punjab. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of uninterrupted treatment, stating, “It is unacceptable for dialysis to stop due to a lack of funds. This program must continue seamlessly.”

Further steps include transforming PIC-II into a state-of-the-art hospital and appointing a head for the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of modernizing cardiac care with advanced equipment and technology while providing specialized training for doctors.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

