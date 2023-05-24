vivo launches V27e in Pakistan, price, specifications

LAHORE - vivo, a leading global technology company, has launched the gorgeous V27e in Pakistan. The device is the brand’s latest addition to its popular V Series and comes with powerful camera capabilities.

vivo V27e is equipped with an outstanding 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 66W FlashCharge, 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM*, Aura Light Portrait along with eye-catching color design.

vivo has extended its collaboration with the captain and top-ranked Batsman of the Pakistan Cricket Team for its latest product launch. The renowned cricketer will continue to represent vivo as the Brand Ambassador for the newly released V27e device, further strengthening the bond between the player, the brand, and the youth of the country.

On this occasion, Mr. Oliver Shen, Product Director at vivo Pakistan shared his thoughts about the device, "With an eye-catching appearance and outstanding image capabilities, V27e provides an enjoyable user experience and gives users the power to capture special, aesthetically pleasing moments. To achieve this, vivo constantly strives to develop leading technology in its smartphones to improve performance while catering to consumer demands".

Intelligent, outstanding rear camera ensures glowing portraits

64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera of V27e on the back of the phone offers a longer exposure and increases light intake by six times — producing more stable snapshots and boosting the quality and success rate of images taken in low-light conditions.

The 32MP HD Selfie Camera takes clearer selfies with richer details, for a poster-like image. Combining functionality with intelligent, outstanding cameras, the Aura Light Portrait of V27e provides exceptional portraits. V27e is an advanced smartphone owing to its 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, studio-level soft lighting effect, and portrait-enhancing capabilities. The Aura Light and Portrait Mode work in tandem to help the camera light up faces to create Glowing Portraits in low light conditions and help users record beautiful moments.

Creating brighter videos has never been easier

vivo V27e is able to shoot brighter, more dynamic, detailed videos thanks to Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) mechanism which can perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second — giving users smoother, more stable, and clearer footage.

In addition, the Vlog Movie Creator feature offers a new one-stop video creation experience — providing 24 templates with rich video effects to show users how to shoot objects, people, or landscapes, along with real-time guidance for camera movement.

Stunning screen and gorgeous design

vivo constantly strives to improve the visual experience for its users. V27e has a 6.62′′* 2.5D screen which provides a more immersive and engaging visual experience with a refresh rate of 120Hz* and high brightness and contrast. The 2.5D screen offers rich details — giving users a cinema-like immersive visual world.

The 120Hz AMOLED Display also features self-developed ambient light sensors combined with luminescent materials which intelligently adjust the screen’s brightness and deliver vivid authentic colours, allowing users to enjoy a high-quality visual experience.

The flat frame, the slim body of 7.7mm thickness, and a weight of 185g* provide an ultra-thin grip and give the phone a slender and elegant look which is accentuated by the stunning flat screen. vivo V27e captures and pays tribute to the vibrant colours of nature. The phone has a beautiful design flow which gives it a dynamic, artistic, simple, and elegant look.

Robust performance

The new V27e is equipped with a 4600mAh battery. Coupled with vivo's in-house developed FlashCharge technology, it allows for 66W FlashCharge through which the phone can be charged up to 50% in 19 minutes.*

Moreover, vivo V27e is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 platform, which features a 6nm advanced processor. It combines graphite sheets of ultra-high thermal conductivity with high-efficiency heat dissipation materials to create an efficient cooling system to boost performance.

Furthermore, V27e comes with an 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM* which works in tandem with the 6nm chip to help people seamlessly switch between apps and store data.

Price & Availability

The V27e comes in two beautiful colour variants, Lavender Purple, and Glory Black, and is currently available for pre-booking in Pakistan. The device will be available for sale starting May 30, 2023, at PKR 119,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V27e along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 month's warranty for accessories. vivo V27e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

* Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.62” in the full rectangle. The actual display area is slightly smaller.

* Only specific apps can support 120 Hz. Screen refresh rate and touch sampling rate may vary slightly in different apps or game interfaces.

* The thickness of the Lavender Purple edition is 7.8mm, while the thickness of Glory Black is 7.7mm. The weight of the Glory Black edition is 185g while the Lavender Purple edition is 186g.

The actual dimensions and weight of each edition may differ due to variations in processes, measurement methods, and materials supplies.

* V27e is equipped with vivo standard charger and supports up to 66W. Charging power adjusts dynamically to changing conditions and is subject to actual use.

* 8 GB extended RAM is realized by software.