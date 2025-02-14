Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Tri-Series final: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against New Zealand

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation series.

The match, being played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, saw Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan opting to bat first. Speaking at the toss, he expressed his determination to set a strong total and secure the championship trophy for his team.

Pakistan has made one change to its playing XI, with Faheem Ashraf replacing Mohammad Hasnain.

On the other hand, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner stated that his team aims to put early pressure on Pakistan by taking quick wickets. He also confirmed one change in their lineup, with Lockie Ferguson replacing Rachin Ravindra.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

With both teams prepared for a high-stakes clash, Pakistan will look to capitalize on their decision to bat first, while New Zealand will be eager to strike early and take control of the game.

Staff Reporter

