West Indies earn 9-run lead as Pakistan all-out for 154 on dramatic day

West Indies earn 9-run lead as Pakistan all-out for 154 on dramatic day

MULTAN – Warrican and Motie showed magical bowling as they handed West Indies nine-run lead as Pakistan were bundled out for 154 in response to the visitors’ 163 on day one of the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Most of the Pakistani batters failed to reach the double digit while Mohammad Rizwan remained top scorer with 49 runs followed by Saud Shakeel who made 32 runs.

Shan Masood and Kamran Ghulam made 15 and 16, respectively.

Earlier, West Indies faced blow as Pakistani bowles displayed a dominant display of spin bowling, as Noman Ali led his team’s charge, claiming a remarkable six-wicket haul.

West Indies’ decision to bat backfired almost immediately as debutant Kashif Ali made an early breakthrough in the second over, sending Mikyle Louis back for just four runs. Pakistan’s spinners, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, continued to make life difficult for the Caribbean side. Sajid dismissed Amir Jangoo for a duck, and Noman removed captain Kraigg Brathwaite for just nine runs, leaving West Indies in deep trouble at 32/3.

Sajid struck again to remove Alick Athanaze for a duck, reducing the visitors to 32/4, and the real turning point came with Noman Ali’s historic hat-trick. The Pakistan spinner sent Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair packing off consecutive deliveries, leaving West Indies reeling at 38/7. Noman Ali’s hat-trick made him the first-ever Pakistani spinner to claim such a feat in a Test match, adding another milestone to his career.

Abrar later dismissed Kavem Hodge for 21, further crippling the West Indies at 54/8. Although Kemar Roach and Gudakesh Motie fought back with a vital 41-run stand for the ninth wicket, Noman dismissed Roach for 25, leaving the score at 95/9. Motie and Warrican added 68 runs for the final wicket, with Motie bringing up his first half ton in Test.

