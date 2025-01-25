Pia Flight Attendant Arrested For Mobile Smuggling

In a shocking development, a flight attendant from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been caught smuggling mobile phones into the country. Customs authorities at Lahore Airport apprehended the airline staff member, who had been traveling on flight PK 264 from Abu Dhabi.

According to customs sources, the flight attendant was found carrying a significant number of high-value mobile phones that were allegedly being smuggled into Pakistan. The authorities became suspicious and decided to inspect the attendant’s luggage, which led to the discovery of the illegal items.

The authorities seized the entire consignment of mobile phones and have initiated disciplinary action against the flight attendant. Customs sources have confirmed that the matter is under investigation, and further legal proceedings will follow.

This incident has raised concerns about the involvement of airline staff in illegal activities, prompting authorities to tighten security checks on passengers and crew alike.