Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed announce their marriage through a fun Instagram post

In an exciting revelation for fans, renowned actress Kubra Khan and actor Gohar Rasheed have officially announced their marriage. The two, who have been close friends for years, shared the news in a unique and charming way.

The couple posted a video on their official social media accounts, which features appearances by notable figures like Humayun Saeed, Asim Azhar, and Azan Sami Khan, who inquire about the wedding. Towards the end of the video, Kubra and Gohar make a surprise appearance, smiling as they confirm their marriage.

Accompanying the video, Kubra wrote, “With your love and prayers, Bismillah.” This heartfelt message from the actress marked the beginning of this new chapter in their lives.

While the exact date of the wedding has not been revealed yet, the announcement has put to rest the rumors surrounding their relationship, confirming that the couple is indeed set to tie the knot. Fans of the two actors are now eagerly awaiting further details about their wedding celebrations.