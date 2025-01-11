WhatsApp relocates operations from Pakistan due to internet disruption: reports

ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp, a widely-used messaging app, has relocated its operations from Pakistan due to recent disruption in internet services in the country.

Reports citing official documents said the messaging platform has shifted its Content Delivery Network (CDN), the session server routing, outside Pakistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated in the documents that relocation has caused service disruptions for users. Many WhatsApp users are facing difficulties in using the app due to this reason.

On the other hand, PTA claims that internet services have improved in the country while the users complain about slow speed.

Recently, Pakistan was ranked 100th out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds and 141st out of 158 countries in broadband speeds as of October, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

For the past several months, users across the South Asian country have been facing slow internet speed, making it difficult for people to use various social media platforms.