Cyclonic Storm looms over Sindh as Deep depression intensifies: Met Office

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological issued a warning about weather changes in the country's southeastern region Sindh due to a possible cyclonic storm currently 270 km east-southeast of Karachi.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said a deep depression is over coastal belt of Sindh and it may develop into a cyclonic storm within next 24 hours. This depression is currently located over the Kachchh district in India.

It is expected to move towards Pakistan's coastal region, potentially arriving on late Thursday or early Friday.

The system is progressing westward from India at a speed of 12 km per hour and is currently centered approximately The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated that this depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

Strong winds and very heavy rainfall could lash Karachi, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.

Fishermen and those working near coastal regions are urged to avoid going to sea until end of this month.