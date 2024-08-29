Cyclonic Storm looms over Sindh as Deep depression intensifies: Met Office

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological issued a warning about weather changes in the country's southeastern region Sindh due to a possible cyclonic storm currently 270 km east-southeast of Karachi.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office said a deep depression is over coastal belt of Sindh and it may develop into a cyclonic storm within next 24 hours. This depression is currently located over the Kachchh district in India.
It is expected to move towards Pakistan's coastal region, potentially arriving on late Thursday or early Friday.
The system is progressing westward from India at a speed of 12 km per hour and is currently centered approximately The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated that this depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.
Strong winds and very heavy rainfall could lash Karachi, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.
Fishermen and those working near coastal regions are urged to avoid going to sea until end of this month.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
