Lesco issues details about charges for solar meter installation [August 2024]

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has issued clarification regarding installation of net metering or solar meter in its service area.

A Lesco spokesperson stated that the process for installing a net meter is simple and transparent. If a private company is charging additional fees, it has nothing to do with Lesco.

He said there is no room for corruption in the net meter installation process, adding that if any official demands a bribe, it should be reported to higher authorities.

He clarified that Lesco only issues the NOC (No Objection Certificate) for net meters, and consumers can purchase them from any approved company.

“Lescod does not charge any fees except for installation charges, name change, and extension of load,” he said.

For residential consumers, the charges for name change and extension of load are Rs1,220 per kilowatt while the charges are Rs1,810 per kilowatt for commercial consumers.

He said applications for NOC for up to 15 kilowatts should be submitted to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), while applications for NOC for up to 70 kilowatts should be submitted to the XEN (Executive Engineer).

For NOC for 70 kilowatts to 500 kilowatts, applications should be submitted to the Superintending Engineer (SE) office.

For NOC ranging from 500 kilowatts to 1 megawatt, applications should be submitted to the Chief Engineer Planning.