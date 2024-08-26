Lahore to Islamabad motorway M2 toll tax increased by up to Rs19 per km

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorways Authority has announced another increase in toll tax on M2 that runs between Lahore and Islamabad.

A notification issued by the authority showed that toll tax has been increased by Rs3.39 per kilometer for cars, jeebs and taxi.

Similarly, it has been jacked up by Rs5.66 per km for wagons while the toll tax has been increased by Rs7.93 per km for buses.

The notification shows that the tax has been revised up by Rs11 to Rs19 for different categories of trucks.

