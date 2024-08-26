Search

Pakistan

Lahore court drops charges against accused in fake news case linked to UK riots

Web Desk
05:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Lahore court drops charges against accused in fake news case linked to UK riots

LAHORE – A local court discharged accused Farhan Asif in a case of fake news that allegedly led to riots in Britain.

A hearing was held in the District Court Lahore regarding the case of spreading riots in the UK through fake news. The FIA presented the arrested accused Farhan Asif in court after completing a four-day physical remand.

Investigating officer Najeebullah Niazi stated that the news had already been shared before, and Farhan merely forwarded it. He was thoroughly investigated, but no evidence was found against him.

The court asked with whom he shared the news and when he deleted it. The accused replied that he deleted it after six hours.

The court accepted the request to discharge Farhan Asif from the case and released him from the charges.

Pakistani man arrested in Lahore for 'triggering anti-immigrant riots in UK'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

05:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled ...

05:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Lahore court drops charges against accused in fake news case linked ...

04:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Lahore to Islamabad motorway M2 toll tax increased by up to Rs19 per ...

04:16 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

China’s top army commander calls on Pakistan Army Chief

03:08 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Lesco issues details about charges for solar meter installation ...

02:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi upset over rat infestation in Adiala ...

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

09:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Modi's plane enters Pakistani airspace

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

Advertisement

Latest

05:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: