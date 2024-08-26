Lahore court drops charges against accused in fake news case linked to UK riots

LAHORE – A local court discharged accused Farhan Asif in a case of fake news that allegedly led to riots in Britain.
A hearing was held in the District Court Lahore regarding the case of spreading riots in the UK through fake news. The FIA presented the arrested accused Farhan Asif in court after completing a four-day physical remand.
Investigating officer Najeebullah Niazi stated that the news had already been shared before, and Farhan merely forwarded it. He was thoroughly investigated, but no evidence was found against him.
The court asked with whom he shared the news and when he deleted it. The accused replied that he deleted it after six hours.
The court accepted the request to discharge Farhan Asif from the case and released him from the charges.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
