‘Dengue-killer’ fish released into Lahore zoo’s lake

LAHORE – Lahore Zoo administration has released hundreds of fish into its lake to eliminate dengue mosquitoes and their larvae order to control the spread of the disease.
Zoo Director Zahid Iqbal Sheikh and other officials released tilapia and other fish species into the lake.
The director said the fish has capacity to eat the green algae and mosquitoes, providing an eco-friendly solution to the problem.
He said the initiative will not only help eliminate dengue mosquitoes from the lake but will also decrease green algae, adding that such activities will improve the water quality.
Sheikh hoped that the fish are also expected to appear tourist in zoo, adding that they have also been released in fountains and waterfalls to ensure eradication of mosquito.
So far, the total number of dengue cases has surged to 299 after three new patients were confirmed on August 25.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Mister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also held meetings with the officials to discuss measures to tackle the dengue fever in the province.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
