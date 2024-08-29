Search

World

'Un-Islamic': Taliban-led Afghan govt bans mixed martial arts

03:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
'Un-Islamic': Taliban-led Afghan govt bans mixed martial arts
Source: social media

KABUL – The Taliban-led Afghan government has announced a ban on mixed martial arts, deeming it contrary to Islamic principles due to its violent nature.

Reports said the ban was imposed by the Sports Authority following an investigation by the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which found that mixed martial arts conflicts with Islamic law and Sharia due to its excessive violence.

The Sports Authority in a statement to the international media outlet explained that the sport's violent nature and the potential for serious injury or death warrant the ban on the game.

“Ensuring the safety of athletes is a priority, and thus, mixed martial arts will no longer be permitted,” the authority said.

It is recalled that the sport has also not been recognised as an Olympic event due to safety concerns.

Among the 11 Afghan athletes participating in the recently concluded Paris Olympics, four were from the field of the mixed martial arts.

Six Pakistani fighters advance to finals in Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship

World

03:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

'Un-Islamic': Taliban-led Afghan govt bans mixed martial arts

10:08 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Iran appoints former Defense Minister as Deputy Chief of Staff of ...

11:04 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online

06:00 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Gaza residents turn plastic waste into diesel amid fuel shortages

10:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Malala draws world's attention to traumatized young Palestinian girl ...

07:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Israeli forces desecrate Holy Quran and demolish Gaza mosques, ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz for historic Olympic gold

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: