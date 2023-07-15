Ushna Shah gives witty response on upcoming iPhone 15 launch

Lollywood diva, Ushna Shah, known for her outspokenness and sharp humour, recently shared a playful remark about the exorbitant prices of iPhones, jokingly considering selling one of her spleens to afford the upcoming iPhone 15, slated to hit the market in just two months.

Taking to her social media handle, Shah shared a post announcing the imminent launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15, the latest iteration of Apple's beloved smartphone. With a touch of sarcasm, she captioned the post with a humorous quip: "Sold a kidney for the last one, does anyone need a spleen?"

The actress's lighthearted comment highlights the soaring costs of iPhones in recent years, with the current iPhone 14 models ranging from PKR 229,999 to PKR 374,999 in Pakistan. Anticipating an even steeper price tag for the iPhone 15, industry analysts have weighed in on the expected price hike. Tech analyst Jeff Pu from Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities predicted that the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, will see a price increase surpassing the $1,099 starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Rumoured features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max include a periscope lens that enables impressive 5x to 6x optical zoom, a significant upgrade from the 3x zoom capability of the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is speculated that the periscope lens will be exclusive to the Pro Max variant, while both Pro models will incorporate telephoto lens technology as part of their three-camera array.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.