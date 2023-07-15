Moammar Rana's daughter set to make acting debut alongside father

Moammar Rana is a prominent and highly acclaimed actor in the Pakistani film industry, often referred to as Lollywood. Known for his captivating performances and versatile acting skills, Moammar Rana has become a beloved figure among audiences. With his charismatic presence and ability to bring characters to life, he has established himself as a true icon in the world of Pakistani cinema.
In an interview that has captured the hearts of millions online, Moammar Rana radiates with pride as he shares the inspiring tale of his daughter, Raniya. Since the tender age of three, Raniya had a burning desire to follow in her father's illustrious footsteps. Now, the moment has arrived for her highly anticipated acting debut, where she joins forces with her father in the upcoming film sensation, "Aar Par."
Prepare to be enthralled by "Aar Par," produced by the renowned Kalakar Entertainments and skillfully written by Mashood Qadri. The visionary director Saleem Daad brings this compelling story to life on the silver screen. Although the film is yet to be released in Pakistan, it has already garnered accolades from five international film festivals, testifying to its exceptional quality.
The ensemble cast of "Aar Par" features a constellation of seasoned veterans and promising talents, including Moammar Rana, Shamyl Khan, Erum Akhtar, Okasha Gul, Mashood Qadri, Furqan Ahmed, Zuhab Khan, Ahmed Hassan, Areej Chaudhary, Raniya Moammar Rana, and many others. Together, they weave a tale that revolves around the bonds of friendship transcending borders, as Kamal (Shamyl Khan) and Arman Singh (Moammar Rana) navigate not only their relationship but also their intricate family dynamics.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what the trailer looks like:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.