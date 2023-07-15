Search

Moammar Rana's daughter set to make acting debut alongside father

Maheen Khawaja 08:11 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Moammar Rana is a prominent and highly acclaimed actor in the Pakistani film industry, often referred to as Lollywood. Known for his captivating performances and versatile acting skills, Moammar Rana has become a beloved figure among audiences. With his charismatic presence and ability to bring characters to life, he has established himself as a true icon in the world of Pakistani cinema.

In an interview that has captured the hearts of millions online, Moammar Rana radiates with pride as he shares the inspiring tale of his daughter, Raniya. Since the tender age of three, Raniya had a burning desire to follow in her father's illustrious footsteps. Now, the moment has arrived for her highly anticipated acting debut, where she joins forces with her father in the upcoming film sensation, "Aar Par."

Prepare to be enthralled by "Aar Par," produced by the renowned Kalakar Entertainments and skillfully written by Mashood Qadri. The visionary director Saleem Daad brings this compelling story to life on the silver screen. Although the film is yet to be released in Pakistan, it has already garnered accolades from five international film festivals, testifying to its exceptional quality.

The ensemble cast of "Aar Par" features a constellation of seasoned veterans and promising talents, including Moammar Rana, Shamyl Khan, Erum Akhtar, Okasha Gul, Mashood Qadri, Furqan Ahmed, Zuhab Khan, Ahmed Hassan, Areej Chaudhary, Raniya Moammar Rana, and many others. Together, they weave a tale that revolves around the bonds of friendship transcending borders, as Kamal (Shamyl Khan) and Arman Singh (Moammar Rana) navigate not only their relationship but also their intricate family dynamics.

Here's what the trailer looks like:

Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in lavish ceremony

