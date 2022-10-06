Bilawal Bhutto gives health update about his ailing father Asif Zardari

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and senior PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto has shared an update about his ailing father and former President Asif Zardari, who was admitted at a local hospital due to lung-related complications.

The PPP chairman, who returned home after completing his maiden official visit to the US, visited his father to inquire about his health.

Later, the Bhutto scion hold a presser in Karachi and said his father’s health is improving as compared to the previous weeks.

Bilawal added that there is no need for a surgical procedure at the moment, saying his father will stay under medical surveillance for some time.

Earlier this week, a team of foreign doctors examined Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman and expressed satisfaction with his ongoing treatment.

Physicians reportedly did not show any discontent with the former President’s treatment, saying he did not need to be shifted abroad. Earlier, reports suggest that Zardari will be shifted to UAE by air ambulance.