Bakhtawar Bhutto, husband welcome second child

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, announced the birth of her second son on Thursday.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our second baby boy," reads the text over a beautiful graphic she tweeted.

Bakhtawar and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry were blessed with their first boy last year in October. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Bakhtawar’s sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also shared the posts on her Instagram Stories with heart emojis and puppy dog teary eyes.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood named their first son as Mir Hakim Chaudhry as a tribute to the former’s late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

He was born in Dubai. It is likely that her second son, whose name has not yet been revealed, was also born in Dubai as Bakhtawar and her husband are based there.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood, a Dubai-based businessman, got engaged at Bilawal House on November 27, 2020. Prominent personalities from across the country were in attendance at the engagement ceremony.