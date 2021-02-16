'Ban Chughtai Lab' trends on Twitter after allegedly wrong report leads to woman’s kidney failure
LAHORE – Pakistani social media is abuzz with criticism towards country’s clinical laboratory, Chughtai Lab, after a woman allegedly suffered kidneys failure due to wrong blood group identification.
#BanChughtaiLab has become a top trend on Twitter to extend support to the victim named Kiran.
As per the reports, the woman with this medical report went to a hospital for blood transfusion when her kidneys stopped functioning due to unmatched blood during the treatment.
A social media user shared reports of victim woman and said: “How shamelessly Hospital management ruined the life of a #Kiran through transfusion of unmatched blood.
The user has urged the health commission to take notice of the sever medical negligence.
How shamelessly Hospital management ruined the life of a #Kiran through transfusion of unmatched blood. Due to wrong treatment she got kidney failure we demand #JusticeforKiran— Fatima Khalil Butt (@iam_FatiMaButt) February 15, 2021
Health commission must took notice of this medical negligence... #BanSurgimedhospital#BanChughtaiLab pic.twitter.com/oYf6GsEfjF
Due to wrong blood transfusion, #Kiran got kidney failure.#BanSurgimedHospital#BanChughtaiLab#DrZaferIqbalSheikh#DrAyeshaImran#JusticeforKiran #BanChughtaiLab#BanInmolHospital#BanFarooqHospital pic.twitter.com/ytkZU5ETN6— Muhammad Umar Waqas ( Trends Creator) (@mumarwaqaas) February 16, 2021
action must be taken against it! #BanChughtaiLab pic.twitter.com/2ICGAk3ApO— Syed Ameer Ali.S (@AmeerAliSalman) February 15, 2021
Bitter reality of Doctor's Mafia😑#BanChughtaiLab #BanSurgimedHospital pic.twitter.com/SWLqj4ciKH— Sana Karim (@Isanakarim) February 16, 2021
