'Ban Chughtai Lab' trends on Twitter after allegedly wrong report leads to woman’s kidney failure

06:24 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
'Ban Chughtai Lab' trends on Twitter after allegedly wrong report leads to woman’s kidney failure
LAHORE – Pakistani social media is abuzz with criticism towards country’s clinical laboratory, Chughtai Lab, after a woman allegedly suffered kidneys failure due to wrong blood group identification.

#BanChughtaiLab has become a top trend on Twitter to extend support to the victim named Kiran.

As per the reports, the woman with this medical report went to a hospital for blood transfusion when her kidneys stopped functioning due to unmatched blood during the treatment.

A social media user shared reports of victim woman and said: “How shamelessly Hospital management ruined the life of a #Kiran through transfusion of unmatched blood.

The user has urged the health commission to take notice of the sever medical negligence.

