Pakistani university imposes fine on students for listening to music on campus

PESHAWAR – A public university located in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fined two students for listening to loud music in teaching area on Friday.

The Gomal University’s Institute of Computing and Information Technology (ICIT) took action against Qazi Muhammad Hamza Ali, a student of master program, and Muhammad Maham Salimeen, a student of undergraduate program, for disturbing the classes ongoing in their department at the time.

The Chairman of the ICIT Department, Zia Ud Din, had confirmed the incident to a private news channel. He revealed that both students were issuing warnings multiple times and fine was imposed after they did not follow the instructions.

He added that the Bluetooth speaker being used by the students to listening to the songs was also confiscated.

The vice chancellor of the university said that the loud music is banned in the varsity, adding that the administration does not have issue if someone wants to listen o songs without disturbing others.