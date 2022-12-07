Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies within a few days, says Qureshi

08:15 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies within a few days, says Qureshi
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan would dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next few days, announced party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the former foreign minister said that the party and its leadership had given the authority to Khan for the dissolution of the assemblies.

He said party chairman was convinced after holding consultation with party that dissolution of assemblies and snap polls are the only way forward.  

Qureshi said that the PDM should keep the national interests above its own interests. He said that the new governments should be formed in both provinces before the month of Ramazan.

He also lashed out at the government for its economic policies, adding that the PDM has lost the trust of the business community. 

CM Elahi vows to dissolve Punjab assembly in no ... 10:15 AM | 1 Dec, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi reassured PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he would dissolve the ...

More From This Category
2-day  ‘China’s intangible cultural heritage ...
07:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan ...
06:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
COAS Asim Munir visits Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, ...
05:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Supreme Court orders formation of JIT comprising ...
01:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns ...
01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Indonesia, ...
12:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie of 2022 in Pakistan
06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr