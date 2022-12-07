Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies within a few days, says Qureshi

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan would dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next few days, announced party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the former foreign minister said that the party and its leadership had given the authority to Khan for the dissolution of the assemblies.

He said party chairman was convinced after holding consultation with party that dissolution of assemblies and snap polls are the only way forward.

Qureshi said that the PDM should keep the national interests above its own interests. He said that the new governments should be formed in both provinces before the month of Ramazan.

He also lashed out at the government for its economic policies, adding that the PDM has lost the trust of the business community.