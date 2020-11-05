Realme C15 with Snapdragon 460 and 6000mAh battery launched in Pakistan

LAHORE - realme is here with two new phones; the fastest charging phone 7Pro and the 6000mAh powerhouse realme C15. Both devices have a spectacular design language with slim borders and sleek bezels square camera housing. realme 7pro shall be available in two colours, mirror blue and mirror silver while realme C15 with geometric gradient design in marine blue and seagull silver colours.

For the people who usually forget to charge their phone on time, realme’s 65W SuperDart Charge 7 Pro shall be a blessing. It charges the phone battery to 100% in only 34 minutes. With only 3 minutes of charging, you get a charge worth 2.5 hours of YouTube, 2 hours of Instagram and, 3 rounds of PUBG. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED Fullscreen makes the phone trendy and up-to-date to the youth style.

The phone has a 64MP Quad Camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor and a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera with upgraded 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos. 7 Pro is also the first smartphone to pass TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. It is available for only PKR 54,999. Pre Order Now on Daraz.pk to get the device at only PKR 51,999 plus FREE realme Buds 2.

Another device that is the confirmation of the promise realme makes with its fans to bring Latest Technology & Artistic Design is the realme C15 with 6000mAh Mega Battery, available at only PKR 24,999 (4GB + 64GB) & PKR 22,999 (3GB + 64GB) .realme C15 3GB + 64 GB variant will be available exclusively on Daraz Exclusive price for Daraz 11.11 sale of realme c15 is only PKR 19,999.

The phone supports Reverse Charging and a 57-Day Super Long Standby. It has a 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Full screen with 88.7% Screen-to-body Ratio which is best for watching movies and playing games. The Instant Fingerprint Sensor matches the youth style where they do not want to waste time typing in the passcode. The Ultra-wide Quad Camera with Nightscape Mode and 8MP Selfie Camera gives a chance to collect memories even at night without worries. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 11 nm Octa Core 64 bit Processor is ideal for mainstream smartphone users and gamers because it can handle most mid-to-heavy apps and games. The Geometric Gradient Design achieves a visual effect that is both regular and unpredictable, which is unique in any entry-level segment.

In the era of smart gadgets, every youngster wants to own a trendy smartwatch that is packed with the smart feature. A delightful upgrade to the smart wearable, realme watch S is available for only PKR 12,499. It comes with a 1.3” touch screen round dial and is equipped with auto-brightness. The 16 sports modes make it best for a healthier lifestyle especially for people who like to monitor health, are workaholic, and/or gym users. Its aluminium case and magnetic charging makes it user friendly and gives real-time heart and oxygen monitor which expands into the smart lifestyle category.

Other than these, realme has introduced category N smart products that have home, lifestyle, office, and travel products. The accessories are meant to add great value to the expanding product lineup & symbolizes the cool tech lifestyle of realme. Two cool new products from category N are sonic electric toothbrush, and smart cam 360. Good news for people to like to buy new products at discounted prices, realme is gearing up for Daraz 11.11 sale which will be live from 11 to 17 November. All these newly launched products will be on exclusive flash sale prices for Daraz 11.11!