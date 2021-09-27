Umer Sharif’s departure to US delayed after health deteriorates
Web Desk
10:26 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif’s departure to the United States for medical treatment was once again delayed as he was shifted to the intensive care after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the health of the 66-year-old deteriorated hours before his flight to Washington while medical professionals have been said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

Pakistani actress Reema Khan’s husband, Dr. Tariq Shahab, speaking with a media outlet said Sharif’s blood pressure dropped during the dialysis and he was shifted to ICU. Adding that, he was not able to travel amid the current condition.

Commenting on the life-saving treatment, he said any decision regarding Sharif's departure would be made after taking into view his current condition.

Meanwhile, Shahab further added that the air ambulance company has also been informed of his poor health.  

Earlier, the air ambulance was scheduled to arrive at the Karachi Airport on Sunday while the wife and two sons of Sharif are set to leave for the US on Tuesday via a commercial flight. The air ambulance will make three stopovers before landing in the US capital.

