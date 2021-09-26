Umer Sharif flies to US today as air ambulance company issues travel details

KARACHI – Celebrated Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who is in a local medical facility for treatment for the past few weeks, is set to depart to the United States on Sunday night.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the air ambulance which will take the ailing comedian to Washington will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi today.

The flight schedule provided by the air ambulance’s company stated that it would land at Karachi airport and would be refueled on the tarmac.

The ailing television personality, who is suffering from a number of diseases, would be taken to the airport from the hospital at 4:00 am whereas the air ambulance would depart for Washington around 5:30 in the morning.

The plane will make three stopovers, first in Germany, the second at Keflavik -Iceland for refueling, and the last stay at Gawas Bay in Canada and then land at the Washington airport.

Sharif is planned to be treated at George Washington University Hospital in the US capital. Former Pakistan film actress and host Reema Khan’s husband Dr. Syed Tariq Shahab has earlier agreed to perform surgery on Sharif.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority has granted a permit for the air ambulance to land at the Karachi airport.