Oldest Pakistan Army veteran Lt-Col (r) Sultan Mengal breathes his last at 103

RAWALPINDI – The oldest Pakistan Army veteran, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sultan Muhammad Khan Mengal, breathed his last in Balochistan capital at the age of 103, the military’s media wing chief Major General Babar Iftikhar said Sunday.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) shared a tweet expressing his condolences on the demise of Mengal.

Lt Col Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal(R), Oldest Veteran (103 yrs) of Pak Army passed away @ Quetta. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Col Mengal, a keen soldier & adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed & rowed through all of Pak’s natural terrain on many expeditions — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 26, 2021

