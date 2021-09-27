Oldest Pakistan Army veteran Lt-Col (r) Sultan Mengal breathes his last at 103
Web Desk
11:22 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
Oldest Pakistan Army veteran Lt-Col (r) Sultan Mengal breathes his last at 103
RAWALPINDI – The oldest Pakistan Army veteran, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sultan Muhammad Khan Mengal, breathed his last in Balochistan capital at the age of 103, the military’s media wing chief Major General Babar Iftikhar said Sunday.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) shared a tweet expressing his condolences on the demise of Mengal.

“Lt Col Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal(R), Oldest Vete­ran (103 yrs) of Pak Army passed away @ Quetta. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace”.

It further added, “Col Mengal, a keen soldier and adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed & row­ed through all of Pak’s natural terrain on many expeditions.”

