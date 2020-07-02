NAB court reserves decision on plea in Park Lane corruption reference
ISLAMABAD – An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging to add a local private company in Park Lane corruption reference against former president Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others.
Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the case filed by TRECOM Private Limited and subsequently reserved the decision after listening arguments from the both sides at large.
During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer Muddasir Khalid Abbasi pleaded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated his client's company in Park Lane reference connected with fake accounts scam in violation of the NAB Ordinance. He prayed the court to accept the plea.
However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request and accused the company for preparing the valuation report due to which it had been made party in the case.
After this, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the case till July 3.
