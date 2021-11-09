Sadaf Kanwal's dance moves with mother-in-law go viral
Share
The supermodel Sadaf Kanwal has turned heads with her gorgeous look and bold persona. She has been under the radar eversince her marriage to actor Shahroz Sabzwari.
From landing in hot waters over verbal diarrhoea to never shying away from vocalising herself, the 28-year-old model has definitely mastered the art to shine through the crowd.
This time around, Kanwal was spotted dancing her heart out with mother-in-law Safina Behroz at a celebration. Her beautiful bond is quite evident from the viral clip.
View this post on Instagram
The adorable saas-bahu duo grooved and danced as the Sabzwari's prep for a wedding with utmost style and grace. Sadaf and Safina are dancing with full energy and showing some killer dance moves.
Sabzwari’s second marriage with Sadaf became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married couple stood tall in the face of backlash and trolling.
Sadaf Kanwal opens up about her ‘rivalry’ ... 02:06 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Lovebirds Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal are quite the limelight stealers owing to their array of ...
- Nepra increases power tariff by Rs2.52 per unit02:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
-
- NCOC urges administration to expedite Covid-19 vaccination01:46 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
-
- PM Imran urges world to avert humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan12:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
-
- Saba Qamar’s new workout video breaks the internet11:35 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
-
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021