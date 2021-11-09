Sadaf Kanwal's dance moves with mother-in-law go viral

The supermodel Sadaf Kanwal has turned heads with her gorgeous look and bold persona. She has been under the radar eversince her marriage to actor Shahroz Sabzwari.

From landing in hot waters over verbal diarrhoea to never shying away from vocalising herself, the 28-year-old model has definitely mastered the art to shine through the crowd.

This time around, Kanwal was spotted dancing her heart out with mother-in-law Safina Behroz at a celebration. Her beautiful bond is quite evident from the viral clip.

The adorable saas-bahu duo grooved and danced as the Sabzwari's prep for a wedding with utmost style and grace. Sadaf and Safina are dancing with full energy and showing some killer dance moves.

Sabzwari’s second marriage with Sadaf became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married couple stood tall in the face of backlash and trolling.