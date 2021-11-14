Sialkot woman commits suicide over husband’s second marriage 'prank'

LAHORE – In a sad incident in Sialkot, a city in North-East Punjab, a woman allegedly ends life after hanging herself with a ceiling fan as her husband, who lives in UAE, pranked her that he contracted a second marriage.

Reports in local media said a Pakistani expatriate Ramzan, who tied with the victim identified as Fauzia around seven years ago, carried out a trick on his wife by saying that he married for another time with a middle-eastern woman in Dubai.

As the man, tried to tease his wife, he hung up after making the shocking revelation. The distressed wife then sent him a number of video messages, but as the husband remained unresponsive, the wife committed suicide, as she ‘didn’t want to share him with anyone’.

In another development in the case, an FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s family which stated that Fouzia’s in-laws tortured her to death.

Meanwhile, police officials said it was unclear whether the deceased had committed suicide or was subjected to torture by her in-laws. Law enforcers are investigating the matter from all angles.